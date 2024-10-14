Tylee Craft dies at 23; beloved Tar Heel loses battle with cancer

UNC-Chapel Hill has lost one of its beloved football stars. Tylee Craft, a former wide receiver with the Tar Heels and a student assistant coach, died Saturday after a two-year battle with a rare form of lung cancer. He was 23.

Craft, a native of Sumter, South Carolina, played in 11 games for the Tar Heels before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

The team and coaches learned of the popular receiver's passing after Saturday’s loss to Georgia Tech, which was also the team’s annual Cancer Awareness game.

Many of Craft’s family and friends, including his mother, wore shirts with Craft’s number 13 and name on them, and they were recognized during the game. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown learned of Craft’s death after the game and announced it in his post-game press conference.

"We knew he was really sick, and we said to the players on Thursday at practice that he was going to hospice, and they all ran to see him, and basically hugged him, and talked to him and laughed with him," Brown said. "We had Tylee for 23 years. Obviously, 23 is not enough. If I could swap places with him today, I would."

UNC Athletics Tylee Craft, left, a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and wide receiver, stands next to football coach Mack Brown. Craft died Saturday after a two-year battle with a rare form of lung cancer. He was 23.

Craft, who reportedly had been given only weeks to live when he was diagnosed in March 2022, underwent aggressive treatments and continued to attend team meetings, practices and games. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science/sports administration. He went on to enroll in graduate school while still undergoing treatment.

Craft, a 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selectee, received the 2022 Disney Spirit Award, given annually to the most inspirational college football player. Craft was recognized for his courage and positive attitude while battling cancer, and his visits to other cancer patients.

According to The Daily Tar Heel, his teammates will wear his name and number on the back of their helmets for the rest of the season, and receivers will rotate wearing his jersey each game.