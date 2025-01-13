Salisbury honors late Mayor Karen Alexander

The city of Salisbury will hold a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Mayor Karen Alexander on Monday evening at Bell Tower Green.

Alexander’s funeral was held Saturday.

Anthony Davis, the president of Livingstone College, said she always supported the historically Black college.

"What we will always remember most about Mayor Karen Alexander will not be limited to bricks, mortar, and designs. What we will remember — what I will remember most of all — was her willingness to show up, and man did she show up," Davis said.

The public is invited to attend Monday's event starting at 5:30 p.m. The service will be followed by a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Davis' service and dedication to the city of Salisbury.

Alexander died Dec. 29 after a brief battle with cancer.