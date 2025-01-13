© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Salisbury honors late Mayor Karen Alexander

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST
Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander was first elected mayor in 2015.
City of Salisbury
Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander was first elected mayor in 2015.

The city of Salisbury will hold a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Mayor Karen Alexander on Monday evening at Bell Tower Green.

Alexander’s funeral was held Saturday.

Anthony Davis, the president of Livingstone College, said she always supported the historically Black college.

"What we will always remember most about Mayor Karen Alexander will not be limited to bricks, mortar, and designs. What we will remember — what I will remember most of all — was her willingness to show up, and man did she show up," Davis said.

The public is invited to attend Monday's event starting at 5:30 p.m. The service will be followed by a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Davis' service and dedication to the city of Salisbury.

Alexander died Dec. 29 after a brief battle with cancer.

Obituaries
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain