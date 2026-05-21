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Kyle Busch, famed NASCAR Cup Series Driver, dies at the age of 41

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:18 PM EDT
Black and white photo of Kyle Busch
Courtesy
/
NASCAR
Kyle Busch has died at age 41

NASCAR said Thursday that two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41. Busch was in his 22nd full-time season in NASCAR and won 63 races in the Cup Series. Busch's family said earlier in the day that he had been hospitalized for an unspecified severe illness.

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Brexton and Lennix.

Busch joined NASCAR’s national ranks in 2001, debuting with RFK Racing, then known as Roush Racing, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Before Busch reached NASCAR’s top levels, his older brother, Kurt Busch, had already established himself in the sport. The brothers made history in 2005 when they competed together full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hours before his death, Busch's family said he was in the hospital.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation," they wrote.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Busch drove for Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing. Across NASCAR’s three national series, he earned 234 victories, the most all-time.

Busch had been scheduled to compete for Spire Motorsports in this weekend’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 7 truck. Last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, Busch captured his 69th Truck Series victory, which now stands as the final win of his career.

In a statement, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said the racing community is heartbroken and praised Busch's competitive fire.

“Kyle Busch was a champion among champions — a once-in-a-generation competitor whose grit, unmistakable driving style and relentless pursuit of excellence elevated him to a place among the very best drivers in our sport. When Kyle climbed behind the wheel, he brought an intensity and determination that demanded respect from his competitors and inspired fans throughout motorsports," Smith said.

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Obituaries NASCAR
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.