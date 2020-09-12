Amy joined WFAE’s Development team in 2019. She focuses on growing the Leadership Circle, providing individuals with information regarding planned giving options, and grant writing. Prior to joining WFAE, Amy lead individual giving at an arts-education organization. She began her career in philanthropy at the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, where she managed the annual fund and operations for the department. Amy previously held positions as a government attorney and with an intercultural exchange organization.

Amy is a member of the Charlotte chapter of the Association for Fundraising Professionals and of the NC Council of Charitable Gift Planners. She is also involved in Camp LUCK, an organization striving to improve the lives of kids and families coping with heart disease.

Amy received her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and in Latin American Studies at the University of Virginia and her J.D. from Boston College School of Law.

