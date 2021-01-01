Barbara Lom has been a faculty member at Davidson College since 2000. She teaches courses in microscopy, developmental biology, and neuroscience and mentors the next generation of scientists in her developmental neurobiology research lab. She also directs Davidson’s HHMI-funded inclusive excellence program, FIRST: Fostering Inclusivity and Respect in Science Together.

A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, Dr. Lom earned a BA in biology from Lawrence University, where she first encountered public radio thanks to an old radio that could only pick up the campus station.

She also earned a PhD in neuroscience from Northwestern University and completed postdoctoral fellowships in biology and neuroscience at UCSD and UCLA.

In her spare time, Barbara enjoys trying to catch up on podcasts, reading, and cycling (both indoors and outdoors).