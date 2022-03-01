Bret Jaspers
Bret Jaspers is a reporter for KERA. His stories have aired nationally on the BBC, NPR’s newsmagazines, and APM’s Marketplace. He collaborated on the series Cash Flows, which won a 2020 Sigma Delta Chi award for Radio Investigative Reporting. He's a member of Actors' Equity, the professional stage actors union.
It's primary day in Texas. Voters there will decide who to nominate for governor, attorney general and a host of other offices.
New voting maps in Texas are already facing legal challenges for discrimination, but that's just the start of how gerrymandering affects the nation's democracy.
COVID-19 vaccine mega-sites across the U.S. are closing down due to the drop in demand for the shot. Much of the hard work of getting people vaccinated will now fall on primary care providers.
As power outages begin to ease in Texas, utility problems still remain. High demand continues to stress hundreds of local water systems as millions of Texans are now under orders to boil water.
Texans are experiencing the winter storm of the century: sub-freezing temperatures, frozen precipitation and prolonged power outages. The storm is reaching as far south as the Gulf Coast.
Cruz played a role in amplifying the false claims of voter fraud that drove the insurrection at the Capitol. Now the question is whether he faces political consequences at home.
The role of state attorneys general has shifted toward national politics in recent years, including Ken Paxton of Texas, a Republican, who aligned himself with Trump through attention-getting suits.
An NPR investigation shows that black and Latino neighborhoods in four large Texas cities have fewer coronavirus testing sites, leaving communities blind to potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
When will states reopen? We talk to reporters in Texas, which will start reopening Friday, California, which has a four-phase reopening plan, and Arizona, which extended its stay-at-home order.