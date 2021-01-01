Bryn Wilson
Community Advisory Board, Member
Bryn Wilson received her J.D. from NYU and her B.A. from the University of Michigan. She currently practices employment law with Ogletree Deakins in their Charlotte office.
A native Michigander, Bryn now resides in Mooresville with her husband and their three school-aged children (and golden retriever). Bryn is active in her community.
In addition to the CAB, Bryn is a founding board member of the Mooresville Kindness Closet and an active member of Legal Aid’s Lawyer on the Line program, receiving their Celebrate Pro Bono Award in 2016.