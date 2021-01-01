Bryn Wilson received her J.D. from NYU and her B.A. from the University of Michigan. She currently practices employment law with Ogletree Deakins in their Charlotte office.

A native Michigander, Bryn now resides in Mooresville with her husband and their three school-aged children (and golden retriever). Bryn is active in her community.

In addition to the CAB, Bryn is a founding board member of the Mooresville Kindness Closet and an active member of Legal Aid’s Lawyer on the Line program, receiving their Celebrate Pro Bono Award in 2016.