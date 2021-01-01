Dennis Lazarus has been in public service leadership roles for over 30 years. He served in the United States, Africa, and Asia while working for the United Nations and U.S. government organizations, including the Peace Corps. He has served on school boards at international schools. His leadership and working styles embody his global perspective and ability to bring diverse groups together, functioning as effective and efficient teams.

Dennis is active in the Charlotte community as a site coordinator for a volunteer tax preparation site under American Association of Retired Persons (AARP). He has volunteered for International House, First Tee, Mel's Diner and the North Carolina Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). He has been invited as a guest lecturer at various learning institutions, including UNC Charlotte, where he shares his experience as a former international development practitioner with young professionals.