Dr. Magdalena Krajewska is an associate professor of political science at Wingate University. She has lived in Poland, Germany, Great Britain, and the United States. Dr. Krajewska received her BSc in government and economics at the London School of Economics and her PhD in political science at Brandeis University. She specializes in comparative and American politics.

Dr. Krajewska is the author of Documenting Americans: A Political History of National ID Card Proposals in the United States, published by Cambridge University Press.

Documenting Americans is the first and only comprehensive, book-length political history of national ID card proposals and developments in identity policing in the United States.

Her most recent article, “Implementing the REAL ID Act: Intergovernmental Conflict and Cooperation in Homeland Security Policy,” has been published by Publius: The Journal of Federalism. The article examines implementation of the REAL ID Act, a post-9/11 measure intended to make driver’s licenses more secure.

Dr. Krajewska’s research interests are identification documents, citizenship, immigration, homeland security, British politics, and American politics.

Dr. Krajewska is a board member of the North Carolina Political Science Association.

She received numerous awards and was named Professor of the Year by the Wingate University Chapter of Phi Eta Sigma.