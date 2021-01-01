Dr. Shante Williams is currently the CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments, a $25M venture capital fund. She is a distinguished Venture Capitalist, business owner, Inventor, Intellectual Property Strategist, and Private Investor. In her career years, she has used her wealth of scientific knowledge as well as her passion for innovation to solve multiple complex problems across the industries of health, finance, and real estate. Best known for her creative problem-solving approach, Dr. Williams’ impressive professional qualities and ethics make it easy for her to transition into various career paths seamlessly. Her proven track record of excellence and leadership has been an integral part of growth for many individuals and businesses.

In the venture capital sector, Dr. Williams continues to break barriers with Black Pearl’s fund focused on reducing health disparities across the globe. Black Pearl is an advocate for those that continue to experience inferior outcomes and reduced access. Black Pearl’s tag line “Be Well. Do Well.” captures the firm’s mission to invest in transformative companies around the world. Dr. Williams and her partners are seeking to change healthcare worldwide.

Dr. Williams also serves the community as chairman of the Board of Directors for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce and Heal Charlotte, a nonprofit dedicated to holistic community change.