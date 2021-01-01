Jarrett Hurms is a Business Systems Analyst at Wells Fargo where he helps manage Wells Fargo’s data information systems. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Decision & System Sciences at his alma mater Saint Joseph’s University where he teaches online MS & MBA classes in analytics. In addition to serving WFAE, he is a Strategic Advisor for the Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan and serves as a judge for the NJ state FBLA competitions and conferences.

Jarrett’s favorite programs include Charlotte Talks, 1A, and All Things Considered. As far as podcasts, he enjoys Code Switch, LeVar Burton Reads, Planet Money, and It’s Been a Minute. He is always willing to listen to podcast recommendations and exploring new genres.

He is originally from Winston-Salem, but his family is from the Southeast Pennsylvania region. Jarrett has lived in Winston-Salem; Charlotte; Moorestown, NJ; and Philadelphia. Jarrett holds a B.A. in Economics and an M.S. in Business Intelligence & Analytics from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He lives in University City with his five-year-old Shar-Pei Maverick. He enjoys running, reading, photography, attending analytics conferences, and exploring the different parts of North Carolina.