Mary Newsom

  • A street
    Charlotte Area
    An urbanist prescription for sprawling Charlotte
    Mary Newsom
    A recent Charlotte conference — the 31st annual Congress for the New Urbanism — drew some 1,400 planners, activists, engineers and architects from around the U.S. and the world here two weeks ago.In dozens of sessions, and over beer and wine at happy hours, they traded ideas for, and experiences with, undoing the mistakes of the past in cities like Charlotte: the scars of urban renewal and racial inequity, highways that carved through low-wealth neighborhoods, decades of sprawl and automobile-worship. You could hardly turn around without bumping into ideas for solutions — including some we should apply in Charlotte — from street designs to real estate strategies to wonky public policy changes.