Ming Xie | The Conversation

Assistant Professor of Emergency Management and Public Health, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Ming Xie is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Emergency and Disaster Health Systems at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Ming was an Assistant Professor and the Emergency Management Administration Program Director at the Department of Political Science and Criminal Justice at West Texas A&M University from 2020 to 2024. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and a Ph.D. in Cultural Anthropology from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. Her research interests focus on vulnerable communities' disaster preparedness and resilience, nonprofit and public management, organizational communication, civil society, intercultural communication, and information technology.

The Conversation is a nonprofit, independent news organization dedicated to unlocking the knowledge of experts for the public good.