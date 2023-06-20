Paul Lanier, MSW, Ph.D . is an Associate Professor in the School of Social Work at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he teaches courses in social policy and program evaluation. He is also a research fellow at the UNC Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research and the UNC Injury Prevention Research Center. Lanier received his doctoral degree from the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. His current research focuses on developing, evaluating, and scaling-up evidence-based prevention programs in child welfare, mental health and early childhood systems.