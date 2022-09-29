Rebecca Walz

I am Director of Membership and Major Giving at the station.

I started my career in public media while studying for my graduate degree at Michigan State University. As a child growing up watching Electric Company and listening to Minnesota Public Radio, she knew she had found the perfect career. My first “real” job was director of programming for a public television station in Appleton, Minnesota. I then moved on to WLVT in Bethlehem, PA where I served as Vice President of Programming for eight years. I eventually transitioned to public radio fundraising where I spent several years managing membership programs at stations in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Just prior to joining WFAE, I had moved into the consulting world as a fundraising strategist for Allegiance Group. This position allowed me to share my passion for public media and knowledge of fundraising with a portfolio of clients including public radio, public television, and a statewide news network.

I strongly believes in the mission of nonprofit radio, television, and journalism. In her heart, I know that a free press is the foundation of our democracy. It is this strong belief that has driven my long and successful career in public media.

When I'm not working, I like to spend as much time as possible outside. I'm an avid hiker and rock climber. I also enjoys performing arts, independent films and watching the NFL with my son Jackson and our kitty Phoenix.