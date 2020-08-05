RNC Says Delegates Will Wear Masks for Charlotte Convention

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday released its health plan for its upcoming business-only convention in Charlotte that starts in less than three weeks.

The GOP says it will have social distancing in all venues and that delegates will wear masks and other PPE if needed.

It also says there will be pre-travel coronavirus testing for all people coming to Charlotte and daily symptom tracking and temperature checks for all delegates.

The new health plan differs from one presented to Gov. Roy Cooper earlier this summer. Under that plan, the GOP said it would only have temperature checks and symptom tracking. It didn’t agree to having attendees wear masks and stay six feet apart.

Three hundred thirty-six delegates are expected to nominate President Trump to a second term on Aug. 24.

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says the GOP’s plan is a good start.

“There were some very good core principles in there of wearing face coverings for everyone involved in all of the events and thoughtfulness about social distancing, as well as screening and testing,” Cohen said.

But Cohen didn’t say whether all of those delegates will be able to meet in one room. Cooper on Wednesday said the state would stay in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks.

Under Phase 2, no more than 10 people are allowed to gather indoors.

