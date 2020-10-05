-
A company in the Hickory area helped develop a technology that could make social distancing and coronavirus contact tracing easier. VOLT Wearable Tech,…
-
Conversations with Charlotte leaders working for immigrant equity this week reveal huge differences in the Democratic and Republican political platforms…
-
It's going to be a nasty post-Labor Day sprint to Election Day, as both parties argue that the soul of America is at stake. For Republicans, it's all about trying to stick the culture war to Biden.
-
President Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president on Thursday. NPR reporters provided analysis of his remarks live.
-
In 2016, as an upstart outsider, Donald Trump vowed, "I alone can fix it." On Thursday night, he gives his sequel after twin crises of the coronavirus and racial injustice have exploded on his watch.
-
Melania Trump empathized with those struggling with the coronavirus, while others sidestepped the pandemic's impact on the economy. The program disregarded old lines between official and political.
-
FORT MILL, S.C. — A man has been accused of firing gunshots at a gathering of President Donald Trump's supporters along a road in South Carolina. There…
-
Protesters gathered in uptown Monday evening after Charlotte's portion of the Republican National Convention ended. Earlier in the day, President Trump…
-
President Trump promised an "uplifting" convention, but the first night painted an image of a dystopia that would take hold if Democrat Joe Biden is elected.
-
North Carolina GOP Party Chair Michael Whatley gave the nominating speech for President Trump inside a ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center.“And he…