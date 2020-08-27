Fact Check: Trump's Address To The Republican Convention, Annotated

Updated at 11:31 p.m. ET

President Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican nomination for the 2020 race against Democrat Joe Biden in a speech that harshly criticized his opponent's record, railed against "cancel culture" and repeatedly invoked a sinister image of a "socialist agenda."

Throughout the week, speakers to the Republican National Convention have argued that Trump would restore "law and order" and make America a safer country than Biden would. Republicans often have focused more on what they call a bleak future under Democrats rather than on the record of Trump's actions over the past four years.

Trump's address comes a week after Biden promised to lead the country out of a "season of darkness." ( Read our annotation of Biden's speech here.)

Trump, who spoke at the end of the Thursday evening program of other speakers, discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for which he promised a vaccine by the end of the year; Hurricane Laura; and unrest in Kenosha, Wis., where the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police led to protests, followed by another shooting by a civilian.

NPR reporters provided fact checks and analysis of Trump's remarks live. Read the annotations below.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.