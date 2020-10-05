2020 Presidential Election

-
The Gaston County Health Department said on Thursday that two people who attended last week’s Trump rally in Gastonia have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said in a release that it’s following contact tracing protocols and is notifying the public “because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally.”
He is getting outspent on advertising by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. But the president's campaign says in-person events, rallies and outreach are making up the difference.
Uniformed police are generally not allowed around polling places, and the Pentagon doesn't want to get involved. Still, they're getting ready if things get out of control.
The approach the two candidates are taking in this final leg of the campaign mirrors the divergent narratives they're trying to convey about the pandemic and the choice voters face this fall.
The president cast his ballot from his adopted home state before departing for rallies on Saturday in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin. More than 50 million Americans have already voted.
The final debate showed candidates far apart on issues like health care, climate change and criminal justice. Trump tried to focus on alleged corruption, but the pandemic remains 2020's central issue.
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden took to the debate stage again on Oct. 22. NPR provided live updates and analysis.
The Democratic nominee envisions a bipartisan group of constitutional scholars who would, after 180 days, make recommendations to reform the court system, which Biden calls "out of whack."
Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, made a campaign stop in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon as North Carolina has become a valuable swing state in the presidential race.
Thousands of people crowded into Gastonia Municipal Airport on Wednesday evening for a rally with President Donald Trump.