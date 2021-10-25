© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Public hearings offer input on NC redistricting proposals

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT

The public is getting multiple chances this week to tell North Carolina legislators what they think about U.S. House and General Assembly district boundary proposals that lawmakers have been drawing.

The House and Senate redistricting committees scheduled four hearings over Monday and Tuesday to take input on maps that Republicans and Democrats have created. It's the next step before the legislature begins voting on the plans, which are based on 2020 census population figures.

Public hearings will be held in Raleigh both afternoons, with two remote sites for each session. Those other locales are Wilmington and Lenoir on Monday and Greenville and Charlotte on Tuesday. In addition, there will be separate online-only hearings late Monday and Tuesday. Potential speakers for all four meetings were told to sign up in advance online.

The legislature is aiming to enact by early November new maps for use starting with next year's elections.

Here's where to sign up for the Charlotte hearing, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsRedistricting
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press