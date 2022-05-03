© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Rep. Cawthorn candidacy challenge gets appeals court hearing

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT
Madison Cawthorn
CawthornForNC
/
Twitter
Madison Cawthorn speaks at a Turning Point USA event this week.

A federal appeals court is next up to weigh whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's candidacy this year can be challenged by voters based on a section of the Constitution addressing insurrection.

A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in Virginia scheduled arguments for Tuesday in a lawsuit the first-term Republican congressman filed.

madison cawthorn gage skidmore december 2020.jpg
Politics
Related: A federal judge won't let a 2nd group of NC voters challenge Madison Cawthorn's candidacy
Associated Press

A District Court judge in March agreed with Cawthorn and prevented the State Board of Elections from formally examining whether he should stay off the ballot based on his involvement with the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.

The judge ruled an 1872 law prevented current members of Congress from being subject to disqualifications that would have otherwise kept them out of office. Registered voters disagreed and appealed. Cawthorn is running in the May 17 primary.

Similar challenges have been filed in other states. A Georgia state judge recently heard testimony from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Politics Madison Cawthorn
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press