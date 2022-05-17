Here’s which Charlotte-area candidates won North Carolina General Assembly primaries

Tuesday’s primary let North Carolina voters decide who’s on the ballot in November for seats in the state Senate and the state House. Here’s a look at how the General Assembly race is shaping up in the Charlotte area.

A quick note: Some candidates didn’t have primary challengers and will be on the November ballot by default; they’re not on this list.

North Carolina House

In Mecklenburg County, N.C. House districts 103, 107 and 112 all had Democratic primaries. Laura Budd won in District 103, Kelly Alexander won in District 107 and Tricia Cotham was leading in District 112’s three-person primary.

In Gaston County, the Republican primary for District 109 was interesting. The last full-term representative for the district, Dana Bumgardner, died in office in 2021. He was replaced by former County Commissioner Donnie Loftis, who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington before a riot at the Capitol, which he’s said he didn’t participate in. Loftis was running for a full term and was challenged by Bumgardner’s daughter, Lauren Bumgardner Current, as well as sitting County Commissioner Ronnie Worley and John Gouch. In the end, Loftis led with 33.6% of the vote.

In Iredell and Catawba counties, District 89 had a three-person Republican primary. Mitchell Smith Setzer led with 57% of the vote, according to preliminary results.

In Cabarrus and Rowan counties, District 83 had a three-person Republican primary, with Kevin Crutchfield leading with 45% of the vote on Tuesday. Cabarrus also had a three-person primary for District 73, with Echevarria coming out on top with 57% of the vote.

In Union and Anson counties, Mark Brody won the District 55 Republican primary with 85% of the vote.

North Carolina Senate

In Mecklenburg and Iredell counties, Vickie Sawyer won the GOP primary for N.C. Senate District 37 hauling in 82% of the vote. District 42 also had a Republican primary in Mecklenburg, with Cheryl Russo winning 51% of the vote.

See more results from the May 17 North Carolina primary here.