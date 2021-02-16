-
The former senator, who lost to Sen. Jon Ossoff in one of two Georgia runoff elections, would seek the seat of Sen. Raphael Warnock next year. He filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
-
Former President Trump remains the gravitational center of the GOP. But some Republicans point to the party's losses in Georgia this month as a warning about embracing the 45th president too closely.
-
Jeff Jackson, a state senator from Mecklenburg County, will announce Tuesday that he's running for U.S. Senate. Erica Smith is also running on the Democratic side. Republican incumbent Richard Burr is not running for reelection, so there could be many candidates from both parties.
-
Outgoing North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker announced on Tuesday his bid to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr in 2022, a path the Republican indicated a year ago he'd pursue after his House district shifted to the left during an unscheduled redistricting.