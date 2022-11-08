Live Results: Rowan County

The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.
Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.