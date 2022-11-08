© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

Live: 2022 election updates and results

By NPR Staff
Published November 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST

Nov. 8 is the final voting day of the 2022 election. Key Senate, House and gubernatorial races are on the line. Follow NPR's live coverage and results as they come in.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff