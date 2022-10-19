2022 NC Voter Guide: What You Need To Know

Important Dates
October 20: First day of early voting at designated locations
November 5: Last day of early voting at designated locations
November 8: Election Day
Important Deadlines
November 1 at 5 PM: Deadline to request a ballot to vote by mail
November 8 at 5 PM: Deadline to drop off mail-in ballots
November 8 at 5 PM: Deadline for postmarks on mail-in ballots
Additional Resources
Find your voting information, including your precinct and sample ballot, by using a name search or by address search.
Key Voting Information for 2022 Election
Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday, Oct. 20, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.
Are you voting absentee by-mail for the first time? Do you have questions about how to do it and want to make sure you do it right so your ballot is accepted? Follow this step-by-step guide.
U.S. Senate Race
Races in states that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate are tight. That includes North Carolina where polls have Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd in a dead heat. We look at both candidates and where they stand on the issues.
North Carolina 14th Congressional District Race
In this episode, we're joined by the two candidates for North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District: Democrat Jeff Jackson and Republican Pat Harrigan. Their differences will certainly be clear, but they also have something in common: Both served in Afghanistan.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board Race Overview and Candidate Q&As
Gaston County Board of Education Candidate Q&As
To help voters make informed choices, WFAE asked candidates for the Gaston County Schools Board a series of questions. Here are their replies.
Cabarrus County Board Of Education Candidate Q&As
To help voters make informed choices, WFAE asked candidates for the Cabarrus County Schools Board a series of questions. Here are their replies.
Union County Board of Education Candidate Q&As
To help voters make informed choices, WFAE asked candidates for the Union County Public Schools Board a series of questions. Here are their replies.