© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 NC Voter Guide: What You Need To Know

Important Dates


October 20: First day of early voting at designated locations

November 5: Last day of early voting at designated locations

November 8: Election Day

Important Deadlines


November 1 at 5 PM: Deadline to request a ballot to vote by mail

November 8 at 5 PM: Deadline to drop off mail-in ballots

November 8 at 5 PM: Deadline for postmarks on mail-in ballots

Additional Resources


Find your voting information, including your precinct and sample ballot, by using a name search or by address search.

Key Voting Information for 2022 Election
U.S. Senate Race
North Carolina 14th Congressional District Race
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board Race Overview and Candidate Q&As
Gaston County Board of Education Candidate Q&As
Cabarrus County Board Of Education Candidate Q&As
Union County Board of Education Candidate Q&As