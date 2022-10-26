2022 Union County Schools Board: Weston Burroughs

Jeremy Warner / facebook.com/weston4boe Weston Burroughs

Occupation

Training and Operational Excellence Manager

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I am a former teacher with one child in high school in UCPS. In the past, I taught at Union Academy as well as in schools in 3 other states.

Political experience:

This is my first rodeo.

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

None

Other relevant experience:

Thirteen years of teaching experience as both a teacher and a principal. Nine years experience in training and development in the corporate world. Fifteen years experience as a parent

Political affiliation:

Democrat

Campaign info:

www.westonforucps.com, weston@westonforucps.com, www.facebook.com/weston4boe

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

The first step is to improve student outcomes is to improve the recruiting and retention of great teachers. Without great teachers, or an adequate number of teachers, education cannot take place. The second step is to publicly acknowledge that there are low performing schools. It seems that the attention has been mostly on the high performing schools. Resources should the been reallocated based on need and performance.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The district must offer competitive teacher and school staff wages. This is the largest cost of any school district and we need to budget more effectively to cut out wasteful spending and reduce funding of other nonessential budget items to cover the cost of increased staff wages. Additionally, the school district needs to do a better job of educating the public about budgetary needs and with mending relationships with the board of county commissioners, who approve the school budget.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

I think Dr. Houlihan is a phenomenal superintendent whose hands are tied, at times, due to the mismanagement and poor decision-making of the current board. From my perspective, looking in from the outside, the majority of the current school board does not make decisions in the best interest of the whole district.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

I think the current board has done a wonderful job ensuring the safety of students and employees. Any action they take to improve the safety must be the result of consultation with experts and stakeholders.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

My concern is the education of ALL students. This means providing a safe and healthy environment that sets the stage for learning to take place, recognizing the value of diverse cultures in our schools, and creating pathways for ALL students to succeed in school, regardless of their barriers or potential.