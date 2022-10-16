© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2022: School Board Races

desks.jpg
dcJohn
/
Flickr/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

Election 2022: School Board Races