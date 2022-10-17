2022 Election Voter Guide: Cabarrus County Schools Board Of Education

To help voters make informed choices, WFAE asked candidates for the Cabarrus County Schools Board a series of questions. Here are their replies.

Sam Treadaway

Occupation:

Retired Public School Administrator

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I have 40+ years of experience within public schools as a teacher, coach, athletic director, and administrator. Both of our boys are CCS graduates and one son and his wife are currently teachers in Cabarrus County Schools. We have one granddaughter who is a first-grader and another looking forward to being a CCS student.

Political experience:

This is my first foray into politics.

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

I have a Bachelor of Arts in English and in biology. I also hold a Master of Education degree in school administration.

Other relevant experience:

I have served as an administrator in numerous schools (elementary, middle, and high) in all areas of Cabarrus County. I was recognized as our system's principal of the year, and was asked to coach our first-year principals for a number of years.

Political affiliation:

The Board of Education in Cabarrus County is (thankfully) nonpartisan.

Campaign info:

Our website is SamForKids.com and the email is sam@samforkids.com

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

As an instructional leader — I learned that to overcome deficits, you have to do more and different. I feel the same, whether it is a student or a school. Public schools recognize that our students, and the schools that serve those students, are at different places on the achievement scale. We must prioritize our neediest students in regards to time, resources, and attention. One simple step would be to change our state formula to promote growth over on-grade-level achievement. This would reward and promote our teachers working with our neediest students. The current formula, which has 80% achievement, discourages our best teachers from entering those schools where they are needed the most.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

Cabarrus County continues to experience very high growth in student numbers. This is a blessing (in that folks want to move to our county), but also a challenge. This is especially difficult as we seek to address post-Covid learning loss AND growth in student numbers. However - we must focus on our students and allow our Board of Commissioners to address the capital needs that result from population growth..

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

My campaign is centered on looking forward and meeting the needs of our students. However — I feel that, for some reason, there has been a divide between our teachers and our parents. This is nonsensical when you realize that the goal of each is student success. I hope to serve as a conduit to bring all of our stakeholders to the same table, so that we can better serve our students' collective, and individual, needs. As a school principal — I saw how important it was for the adults in a student's life to be on the same page. Currently... it seems that we are often not on the same book.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?I feel that Cabarrus County Schools does a great job of protecting our students. This is in large part due to the fantastic work of our SROs. But I would like for us to redouble our efforts in preventative measures at the human level. Our social workers and school counselors (in concert with our teachers, administrators, bus drivers, and everyone else who interacts with our students) are key foreseers of problems or issues that can lead to disruption and/or violence. Student and staff safety has to remain our highest priority, before, during, and after an incident.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

I hope to bring a voice of school experience into the boardroom. Not that I have all the answers, but to provide some context to the conversation. I also hope to refocus our efforts to meeting the needs of our students and laying the partisan stuff aside. My sole focus is to put our kids first.

Melanie Freeman

Occupation:

Musician, teacher

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

See website

Political experience:

None

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Mom's for Liberty, Ed First NC, Together for Freedom

Other relevant experience:

See website

Political affiliation:

Republican

Campaign info:

MelanieFreeman4scoolboard.com

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

Go back to the fundamentals of Reading, Writing, Math. Make sure they have solid learning skills . Bring in parent and student volunteers to tutor during class time.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

Funding teachers, especially for robotics and other career/academic or arts-type clubs. Many teachers get no extra pay to sponsor them. Funding classroom help for EC teachers. Teacher pay should reflect additional degrees. Possibly a salary schedule of raises similar to government jobs.

Ask for audit of the lottery. Funding lunches —seek community help.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

Leadership=B

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?Cameras in the classroom

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

Get politics out of the schools. Children are there to learn not be used as pawns or activists for political agendas. Stop Sexualizing our kids. They don't need a steady diet of distractions and discussion about gender identity and sexual practices. They are there to learn about reading, writing, math, history and true science.