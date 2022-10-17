2022 Election Voter Guide: Union County Board Of Education

Weston Burroughs

Occupation

Training and Operational Excellence Manager

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I am a former teacher with one child in high school in UCPS. In the past, I taught at Union Academy as well as in schools in 3 other states.

Political experience:

This is my first rodeo.

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

None

Other relevant experience:

Thirteen years of teaching education experience as both a teacher and a principal. Nine years experience in training and development in the corporate world. Fifteen years experience as a parent

Political affiliation:

Democrat

Campaign info:

www.westonforucps.com, weston@westonforucps.com, www.facebook.com/weston4boe

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

The first step is to improve student outcomes is to improve the recruiting and retention of great teachers. Without great teachers, or an adequate number of teachers, education cannot take place. The second step is to publicly acknowledge that there are low performing schools. It seems that the attention has been mostly on the high performing schools. Resources should then be reallocated based on need and performance.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The district must offer competitive teacher and school staff wages. This is the largest cost of any school district and we need to budget more effectively to cut out wasteful spending and reduce funding of other nonessential budget items to cover the cost of increased staff wages. Additionally, the school district needs to do a better job of educating the public about budgetary needs and with mending relationships with the board of county commissioners, who approve the school budget.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

I think Dr. Houlihan is a phenomenal superintendent whose hands are tied, at times, due to the mismanagement and poor decision-making of the current board. From my perspective, looking in from the outside, the majority of the current school board does not make decisions in the best interest of the whole district.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

I think the current board has done a wonderful job ensuring the safety of students and employees. Any action they take to improve the safety must be the result of consultation with experts and stakeholders.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

My concern is the education of ALL students. This means providing a safe and healthy environment that sets the stage for learning to take place, recognizing the value of diverse cultures in our schools, and creating pathways for ALL students to succeed in school, regardless of their barriers or potential.

Colleen Kamolnik

Occupation

Accountant

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Children attend UCPS, Volunteer

Political experience:

None to date

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Sweet Union Republican Women, Union County GOP, Moms for Liberty

Other relevant experience:

Political affiliation:

Republican

Campaign info:

www.ColleenForBOE1.com

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The most imperative is the bond on the ballot for November. This is to build new schools to replace older school buildings..

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

Our current school board has guided UCPS to the top-performing school district in the state, with close to the least amount of funding. Although we are performing better than other school districts, we still have a lot of work to do in the areas of reading and math. Our school system has reading and math buddies, but we need to focus most of our attention, during school hours to these core subjects.

I would also like to see greater oversight for the items passed by the school board. They work hard to get things on the agenda, hear public comments and then pass those items. It appears that sometimes that is the end of it. The school board members are not in the schools day-to-day to see that things are followed through; I would like to see accountability plans in place for imperative changes.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

Having an SRO in every school, during school hours and events.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

My philosophy is and always will be to not overcomplicate things. If we strengthen our children in reading and math, support our teachers, provide text books instead of endless screen time at school, and have parental involvement we are setting ourselves up for very successful students.

Jodi McConkey

Occupation

Teacher

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I was a UCPS teacher for 11 years, during which I worked at both my school and at the district level as a liaison between the 30 elementary music teachers and Central Office administration. I also co-chaired two yearly music festivals for UCPS students district-wide. I volunteered whenever possible for my two children, one of which is a graduate and the other a current UCPS senior. After leaving my employment with UCPS, I have continued to volunteer my time as a PTO Board member, chaperone, classroom helper, and I'm now a proud band mom!

Political experience:

Politics is not my thing. I'm a teacher and live by what we teach our students every day: to work together and respect one another for the good of everyone.

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Other relevant experience:

I've also worked in the legal field and strongly respect that our laws and procedures are there for a reason and must be followed.

Political affiliation:

Democrat, though at the polls I vote for the candidate who I feel is most qualified, regardless of political party.

Campaign info:

www.jodi4ucps.com; www.facebook.com/jodi4ucps; jodi@jodi4ucps.com

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?Communication with the school's administration, staff, and students is key! We must always begin by first highlighting the students’ and school's accomplishments. List them out and examine what lessons can be taken from them to improve other areas that need attention. Always build from the positive! Only after that is established should we then look at what is below expectations. We must analyze what has already been tried, what ideas have been discarded, and what has seen even the slightest of success. After the big picture is clear, conversations about where to go should begin and led by school staff, not the Board of Education. The Board must trust that the educators who run that school and inspire those students every day know what's best for their community. The Board is merely a guide.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

UCPS is a very large school district, based on both enrollment and geography. Every school should get equal attention, however, that isn't the case. In Union County we have schools that raise $20,000+ in a week-long fundraiser while other schools rally for clothing so their students have something clean to wear each day. We should applaud those schools with a community that is financially able to make their fundraisers successful, but then turn our attention to those schools that can't. Within our means and school finance limitations, we can give more resources to those schools in need without sacrificing the others. The Board must be transparent in how they do this, and all avenues of funding must always be explored. In addition, since the County Commissioners play a highly important role in this process, the Board of Education must always work with them respectfully for the good of all our children. Politics has no business in this matter..

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

UCPS has a partisan Board of Education, however, our children are not a political issue. The Board of Education should have members who are elected based on their knowledge of education, experience with the district, connection with the Union County community, and the desire to make a difference for every single student and staff member in UCPS. Political affiliations have no place in this process.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

UCPS already has many safety measures in place at our schools including School Resource Officers (SRO's), intercoms at the front doors, and security cameras. However, not all schools use these features as expected. Many schools unlock their front door to visitors upon hearing the intercom's buzzer, without asking first who they are and the reason for their visit. Exterior doors as still being propped open or unlocked, and schools with mobile classrooms have no security options for break-ins or unwanted visitors at their doors. We must have constant accountability to ensure that safety measures are in place and used properly at every school, all the time. Only then can we accurately assess what other safety needs there are to address.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

In the United States, we have extraordinary plans in place for some of our most vulnerable students, those with special educational needs. Students with 504 Plans and Individual Education Plans (IEP's) qualify for these plans to provide additional resources so that they may have an equal education experience to their peers. Items on these plans must be followed by law, however, they are often overlooked or flat-out denied by the staff and the school that is tasked with educating that child. This should never happen, and it is up to district administration and Board of Education policy to make sure of it. Every student deserves an equal education, especially when it's written into law.