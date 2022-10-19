FAQ: What to know about early voting in North Carolina

Early voting in North Carolina starts this month. Below are a few things to know before you head out to the polls.

What are the dates of early voting for North Carolina?

Early voting in North Carolina starts Thursday, Oct. 20, and continues until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Is there a specific polling site a voter must go to for early voting?

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. In Mecklenburg County, there are 24 sites. For a list of those polling places and times of operation, go here.

What should voters bring to the polls?

First-time voters must bring an ID if they did not provide a driver’s license or Social Security card during application. If you have previously voted in North Carolina, you do not need an ID.

What COVID-19 precautions are being taken at the polls?

NCDHHS has issued guidance to voting places to adopt a variety of precautions, including:



Providing disposable masks and hand sanitizer for use in the voting place.

Cleaning surfaces at least once a day, prioritizing those that are high touch.

Increasing air filtration and using fans to provide for increased air circulation to help reduce the concentration of viral particles in the air.

Do I have to wear a mask?

Poll workers and observers can be required to wear masks in the voting place if the building requires it. Voters are not required to wear a mask, but the State Board of Elections, CDC and NCDHHS strongly encourages it.

What if I am experiencing COVID-19 symptoms?

You are eligible to vote curbside due to a disability. More information here.

If a voter has missed the registration deadline, can they still participate in early voting?

Yes! If an eligible North Carolina voter missed the registration deadline last week — they can register with one-stop early voting at any of the early polling places and also cast their ballot on the same day.

The registration deadline for in-person voting on Election Day or to vote via mail is Oct. 14.