More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
State election officials say about 144,000 people voted curbside between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28.
More than 6 million voters under 30 have cast early ballots, compared with roughly 2 million at the same time in 2016. The number of first-time voters in that group has doubled in four years.
Election officials in 10 Charlotte-area counties say, so far, they haven’t received any major complaints from voters or seen any voter intimidation at polling sites.
Around 2.5 million people in North Carolina have already cast their ballots in this election. That's about a third of the state's registered voters.
Hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots could be rejected because of small mistakes. Many groups are rushing to help voters "cure" their ballots so they can be counted.
Bladen County in eastern North Carolina drew national attention two years ago for an election fraud scandal involving mail-in ballots. It led to the results of the 9th District congressional race being thrown out and a new election. So, with mail-in voting happening in larger numbers this year because of the pandemic, WFAE sent a reporter to see how voting was going in Bladen County.
Poll workers had a chance to catch their breath as the early voting rush slowed this weekend across Mecklenburg County, although turnout remains higher than usual ahead of Election Day.
Early voting numbers continue to shatter records, and experts predict long lines will become less of a problem over the coming weeks.
WFAE's Sarah Delia checks in with Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson about how the first day of early voting went, and where we stand with absentee ballots that have an error after a new judge ruling.