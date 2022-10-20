Johnson C. Smith University students mark start of early voting with community engagement

Early voting began across the state Thursday. Nonpartisan voting groups and students from Johnson C. Smith University hosted a block party followed by a march to the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library, one of the many early voting locations in Charlotte.

Common Cause North Carolina and The New North Carolina Project Foundation organized several statewide events to ensure that more than 40,000 students from North Carolina’s 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities have their say in the upcoming election. JCSU students canvassed the Washington Heights neighborhood to encourage voters to take advantage of the early voting process.

T-N-T Hair Solutions of Beatties Ford Road also had a presence at the block party with a huge red and black tour bus adorned with the words, “We Won’t Black Down," accompanied by writing that said, “It’s About US” and “POWER.” Right in front of the bus and among the lively crowd was Justin Nixon, a 19-year-old JCSU student. Nixon said it’s crucial that people of color vote.

“It’s highly important that Black people and other people of color, given their minority status in America and their disfranchisement throughout American history, to come out and vote and show that their interests are adequately addressed at the ballot box,” said Nixon.

Nixon is one of four Democracy Fellows from JCSU participating in the initiative’s efforts to inform, educate and support community members about voting. Overall, 32 fellows attending HBCUs throughout North Carolina volunteer to boost people’s engagement in democracy in their communities and campuses.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Justin Nixon, 19, is a Johnson C. Smith University student who spoke to the crowd on the importance of voting at the Oct. 20, 2022 block party.

Jessica McDonald is another fellow from JCSU. She said her role focuses on supporting others.

“Sometimes, we feel powerless. We feel like there’s not much we can do, but I just want to always encourage people and allow them to know that — you can do it all,” said McDonald. “You can do anything you set your mind to, and it’s important to use your voice. People have fought and died for the right for us to vote.”

Elvis Menayese / WFAE Jessica McDonald (far right) is one of four Democracy Fellows for Common Cause North Carolina at Johnson C. Smith University.

Spearheading the group’s efforts in Charlotte is Rotrina Campbell, the civic engagement organizer for Common Cause North Carolina. Or, as she describes it, “the boots on the ground” for the organization. She said it’s vital that voters are aware of those behind the ballot.

“It’s all about who represents you and folks who are going to be in these offices, being accountable as well,” said Campbell. “Not only just electing them but knowing who you are electing, know what they’re running on and also holding them accountable and following through with that.”

The North Carolina Black Alliance and Black Voters Matters also participated in the block party and the ongoing efforts to engage students and community members to vote.

“Throughout these two weeks of early voting, we will be doing other block parties. We're at all 10 HBCU campuses,” said Campbell. "So, we have scheduled block parties, canvasses in the communities throughout our HBCUs to just get the word out about who’s on the ballot."

Common Cause North Carolina has roughly one million nonpartisan voter guides for distribution across the state. The initiative is a statewide effort involving HBCUs. North Carolina has the second-largest number of HBCUs in the country.

Not sure of your voting district? Visit: https://www.nc.gov/living/voting.