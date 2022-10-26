2022 Cabarrus County Schools Board: Melanie Freeman

facebook.com / MelanieFreeman4CabarrusCountySchoolBoard Melanie Freeman

Occupation

Musician, teacher

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

See website

Political experience:

None

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Mom's for Liberty, Ed First NC, Together for Freedom

Other relevant experience:

See website

Political affiliation:

Republican

Campaign info:

MelanieFreeman4scoolboard.com

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

Go back to the fundamentals of Reading, Writing, Math. Make sure they have solid learning skills. Bring in parent and student volunteers to tutor during class time.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

Funding teachers, especially for robotics and other career/academic or arts-type clubs. Many teachers get no extra pay to sponsor them. Funding classroom help for EC teachers. Teacher pay should reflect additional degrees. Possibly a salary schedule of raises similar to government jobs.

Ask for audit of the lottery. Funding lunches-seek community help.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

Leadership=B

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

Cameras in the classroom

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

Get politics out of the schools. Children are there to learn not be used as pawns or activists for political agendas. Stop Sexualizing our kids. They don't need a steady diet of distractions and discussion about gender identity and sexual practices. They are there to learn about reading, writing, math, history and true science.