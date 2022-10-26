2022 CMS District 5: Lisa Cline

Lisa Cline has 39 years of experience in education. More than 29 of those years were in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

www.clineforschoolboard.com / Lisa Cline

Occupation

Retired Educator

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Twenty-nine plus years in CMS as a teacher, curriculum lead, and administrator. Most importantly, a parent for 15 years where I was on the PTSA Boards of Olde Providence, Carmel and Myers Park.

Political experience:

None

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

I am a member of the Charity League of Charlotte, which volunteers in schools. I was part of Save the Olde Providence Park.

Other relevant experience:

None

Political affiliation:

Republican

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

Provide additional funding to schools experiencing low performance so that teachers can have additional supplies to meet the needs of students. Those teachers should also receive additional pay for the extra help.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The district needs to direct additional funding to low performing schools. to aid in closing the achievement gap. Older schools need funding to bring them into the 21st century. Funding to central office staff should be redirected back to the schools..

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

I would rate the Board the same as the District: D-. We cannot have 50 failing schools and have a Board with a grade any higher. While the superintendent is temporary, his performance grade would be a B as he is doing an admirable job with the restraints on him.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

It should redirect additional funds to safety so that retired policemen or military can be hired to provide additional personnel to cover all levels, in particular the elementary schools. CMS can also build a closer relationship with the municipalities to provide additional security to the schools.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

Rebuilding the trust between parents and students. Raising the standards and expectations for all students while supporting them to reach their potential. Every child should be prepared to be a productive citizen post high school whether they follow a vocational path or college path.

