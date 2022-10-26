2022 CMS District 4: Carol Sawyer

sawyerforschools.com Carol Sawyer

Occupation

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, Dist. 4 representative

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

I currently serve as the District 4 representative to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education. My daughter is a proud East Mecklenburg High School graduate. I taught hands-on science in CMS both as an employee at Irwin Avenue Open Elementary and as a volunteer in several CMS schools. I have been an active CMS volunteer — serving on numerous PTAs, and School Improvement Teams. I tutored elementary students with HEART Math. I served on a previous version of the equity committee. Because I believe in telling the full story of African American history, when our daughter was in middle school, I worked with noted civil rights leader B.B. DeLaine to organize a four-day civil rights history tour for CMS and Clarendon County, SC students.

Political experience:

Elected to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education in 2017

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Education: University of Wisconsin-Madison BS Psychology; University of Pennsylvania MS Anatomy; The George Washington University MA Museum Studies

I was a co-founder and leader of education advocacy groups OneMECK and Mecklenburg ACTS. I was employed by One Iowa, the state’s LGBTQ advocacy organization.

Other relevant experience:

When I was 10, I went to school board meetings with my mom. Back then, my school district charged textbook rental fees. My mom fought those fees. She saw families struggling to pay, and their shame they faced when they couldn’t. I learned from my mom the power of advocacy and the importance of equity.

As a child I learned that policy had the power to change institutions and lives. Now as Policy Committee Chair, I’m working with my colleagues to ensure that CMS reflects the values of OUR community.

This is important work that will make our system stronger, more accountable, and more equitable

Political affiliation:

Democrat

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

We have set aggressive goals to improve all student outcomes, with a particular focus on students performing below expectations. The Board is monitoring progress toward those goals monthly and holding the superintendent accountable for reaching targets. In order to attain these goals, the Board must work to find local solutions to the nationwide shortage of educators.

The Board must join with allies across the state to make educator salaries in North Carolina competitive. In addition, we will continue to advocate for simple changes in teacher licensure that would make hiring easier. At present, even a National Board Certified teacher from out-of-state must jump through hoops to gain a NC Teacher License. If North Carolina accepted teacher licenses from other states, we could be more competitive in hiring.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

Low wages and salaries make it difficult for CMS to hire and retain talented individuals. We need to continue to lobby the North Carolina General Assembly to increase educator pay such that it is competitive with other similarly degreed professions. The Board must continue to advocate for county to fund supplementary salary funds for CMS employees. Our educators and staff struggle to afford housing and living expenses in Mecklenburg County.

Our students deserve school buildings that are conducive to learning. CMS has significant needs both for new schools and major maintenance on old schools. CMS is nearing completion of the building projects funded by the 2017 bond referendum. I fully support a bond referendum for the 2023 ballot to address the new schools/replacement school needs in the coming years.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

The Board and Superintendent are laser focused on student outcomes -- what students know and are able to do. We need to maintain that discipline and not yield to distractions.

Board Chair Dashew understands the need to keep the focus on students. To that end she has held two workshops for candidates so that new members of the Board will hit the ground running.

Interim Superintendent Hattabaugh has aligned the district to the Board adopted goals. He has built a system to monitor progress, adjust strategies as needed, provide support, and hold staff accountable.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

Key to school safety is for each student must have a trusted adult on campus. Schools that create a culture of caring see reduced bullying behaviors and fewer discipline problems. I support the continued expansion of restorative practices rather than exclusionary discipline for all but the most serious infractions in our schools.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

When I was first elected to the Board, I successfully championed a new Equity Policy. I spent months drafting that policy in collaboration with education advocates and the Black Political Caucus Education Committee. I worked to re-establish a Community Equity Committee. Establishing that Committee was difficult – several Board members opposed its creation, but I persisted because I was committed to having community members engaging with the Board on our equity work. The Board has already changed our discipline policy because of the Committee’s work.

The Board’s role, by law, is to set policy. I’ve become a Board leader in this work and want to continue to make our schools better for our students and families.