2022 Gaston County Board Of Education: Joe Green

Candidate's website / joegreenforschoolboard.com

Occupation

Managing Director, National Education Policy

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Graduate of Gaston County, family of educators, family enrolled in and graduated from Gaston County.

Political experience:

Appointee: Race to the Top

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

UNC, U.S. Department of Ed, and UVA

Other relevant experience:

Through over 15 years education policy work and philanthropy in spending and allocating funding to education to drive change. Most of my experience is from grades 9-12 and college transitions, but spending more time with Pre-8 to build stronger foundations.

Political affiliation:

Independent

Campaign info:

617-417-4919

https://joegreenforschoolboard.wordpress.com/

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

Stronger interventions and support staff. We need better teacher student ratios and more focus on educator quality from mentorship programs.

We need to bridge the relationships between employers (local, state, and some national) and education to provide the necessary incentives and investments in performance.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The board should help increase grant funding for major initiatives from local, state, and national partners.

The school board needs to invest and fund new teacher training programs, stronger hands-on coaching, more supporting staff (I.e., literacy), more intervention programs, and school security..

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

The school district is operating as status-quo and coming out of massive transformations from COVID and transitioning learning styles, we need more focus on transformational leadership. We need to invest in our learners and build strong partnerships with employers — all-hands on deck.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

We need stronger networks of improvements from within the schools themselves not just resource officers but from members of the schools (including students and parents). We need significantly more investments in safety and more monitoring (cameras installed).

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

