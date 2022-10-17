A look at North Carolina's U.S. Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, one of the most contentious races is in North Carolina. With Republican Richard Burr not seeking re-election, Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley are vying for the open seat.

Both candidates were invited to appear on Charlotte Talks. The Budd campaign did not respond, while the Beasley campaign said it could not commit at this time.

Political strategists on both sides of the aisle have called Budd one of the most conservative candidates in recent N.C. history, even to the right of Jesse Helms. The congressman supports a bill that would outlaw abortion nationwide after 15 weeks. He has also been endorsed by Donald Trump and objected to certifying the results of the 2020 election.

In ads, Budd has focused on inflation and connecting Beasley to President Biden. Beasley, meanwhile, has focused on coming off as a moderate. Beasley, a former North Carolina State Supreme Court chief justice, has had judges across the political spectrum come out to support her. At the same time, national Democrats have only recently begun to pay significant attention to this race.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we explore the race and what it means for the future of the U.S. Senate.

GUESTS:

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for the Charlotte Observer and the Raleigh News & Observer

Christopher Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University