2022 Union County Public Schools: Colleen Kamolnik

facebook.com / ColleenForBOEDistrict1 Colleen Kamolnik

Occupation

Accountant

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Children attend UCPS, Volunteer

Political experience:

None to date

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Sweet Union Republican Women, Union County GOP, Moms for Liberty

Other relevant experience:

Political affiliation:

Republican

Campaign info:

www.ColleenForBOE1.com

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The most imperative is the bond on the ballot for November. This is to build new schools to replace older school buildings.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

Our current school board has guided UCPS to the top-performing school district in the state, with close to the least amount of funding. Although we are performing better than other school districts, we still have a lot of work to do in the areas of reading and math. Our school system has reading and math buddies, but we need to focus most of our attention, during school hours to these core subjects.

I would also like to see greater oversight for the items passed by the school board. They work hard to get things on the agenda, hear public comments and then pass those items. It appears that sometimes that is the end of it. The school board members are not in the schools day-to-day to see that things are followed through; I would like to see accountability plans in place for imperative changes.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

Having an SRO in every school, during school hours and events.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

My philosophy is and always will be to not overcomplicate things. If we strengthen our children in reading and math, support our teachers, provide text books instead of endless screen time at school, and have parental involvement we are setting ourselves up for very successful students.