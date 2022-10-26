2022 CMS District 4: Clara Kennedy Witherspoon

Candidate's campaign website / https://cspoon22.org/ Clara Kennedy Witherspoon

Occupation

Retired CMS District Specialist/School Counselor

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools System as a District MTSS Specialist, Licensed School Counselor K-12, CMS High School Graduation Coach, CMS After-school Site Coordinator, and CMS Instructional Assistant. I have served as Vice President of PTA for Garinger HS, Served as PTA co-chair of a Committee at Elizabeth Traditional Elementary School.

Political experience:

Registered Voter

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Graduated from West Mecklenburg High School, BA degree in Psychology from North Carolina Central University, master's degree in Religion in Christian Leadership from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia, and a master’s degree in Education from The University of The Southwest, Hobbs, New Mexico, in School Counseling and School Administration.

Other relevant experience:

Executive Director of GPM Inc. nonprofit, Director of 21st Century Community Learning Center, and Qualified Mental Health Professional

Political affiliation:

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

The school board must establish clear and concise goals and guardrails to increase the reading skills of 3rd- grade students ( levels 1's and 2's) who are not proficient. In addition, the boards need to identify through researched early interventions for kindergarten students entering CMS schools without the necessary skills to support them in becoming academically successful.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

The board's most significant funding needs are revenues to provide competitive salaries for teachers, and equity and equality resources for our low performing schools.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

I would rate them as doing a fair job, but there need to be board members who have experience working as an educator within CMS. We also need board members with experience supporting students' social-emotional needs and best practices in delivering academic and behavioral interventions.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

The board needs to hire a superintendent who understand how to organize and create a well-qualified safety team with experience. Safety levels implemented in every school based upon individual school design, securing points of entry, metal detectors, and resource officers in all schools.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

I bring experience from the role of a licensed school counselor and a retired Multi-tiered System of Support Specialist with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools System. As a result, I know how to advocate for a robust Multi-tiered System of Support framework (MTSS)in all CMS schools. This best practice framework will allow students needing academic or behavioral interventions to receive a standard treatment protocol that will increase learning and behavioral deficiencies. Before returning to CMS, I worked as an Executive Director of GPM Inc, a 501 C3 agency, and director of a 21st Century Community Learning Center funded by the NC Department of Education. My experience working and collaborating with community partners brought value to connecting resources and services for families and children.