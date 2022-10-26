2022 CMS District 3: Gregory 'Dee' Rankin

facebook.com / profile.php?id=100078250239563 Gregory "Dee" Rankin

Occupation

Program Supervisor with Thompson Child & Family Focus

Involvement with the school district (employment, kids in the system, volunteer, appointed or elected roles):

Parent (One grad, two current students at Hopewell HS), Appointed to the CMS Equity Committee where I served as the co-chair of the Student Wellness Sub-Committee.

Political experience:

N/A

Education and/or political advocacy groups you’re affiliated with:

Black Political Caucus (Former chair of the Education Committee)

Other relevant experience:

Political affiliation:

Democrat

What actions should the school board take to improve outcomes for students and schools that are performing below expectations?

First action would be to hire a superintendent that is capable of leading a district this size and diverse as CMS. Second, create policy that supports pedological growth and creates and an environment that is conducive for students to learn.

What are the district’s most significant funding needs, and what should the board do to meet them?

Critical funding needs are increasing teacher pay, facilities, safety, and providing professional development for educators. The BOE should advocate to the state as well as the county to increase funding so that these needs can be met.

How would you rate current leadership of the district (board and superintendent)? What changes would you propose?

I would rate the current board and superintendent as a C. Improved communication with the public, focus on student outcomes governance, and lead more from a macro level.

What should the board do to improve safety for students and employees?

The board should continue to expand it safety measures not only for violence but also review bullying policies as well sexual assault policies.

Are there additional issues, themes or characteristics that you see as central in your campaign?

The three principles of my campaign are Quality Education, Equitable Resources, and Improved School Experiences.