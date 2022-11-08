© 2022 WFAE
vote buttons effects.jpg
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

Live Results: Anson County

Published November 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST

Offices on the ballot include the Anson County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff and the sale of mixed beverages.