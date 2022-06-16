Pence resisted Trump’s pressure to reject electoral votes

Then-Vice President Mike Pence faced relentless pressure from President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, but stood firm against doing so, witnesses told the House committee looking into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Pence was pressed "to go along with an unlawful and unconstitutional scheme to overturn the 2020 election and give Donald Trump a second term in office that he did not win.”

But Greg Jacob, an attorney for Pence, testified that the then-vice president "never budged from the position" that it was impossible for one person to "unilaterally decide" who would be president.

It was the third of seven hearings expected this month to present evidence from the committee's months-long investigation into the connection between Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims and the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Before the hearing began, committee leaders said they want to invite Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to speak to the panel. The Washington Post reported that the committee has evidence of Ginni Thomas communicating with lawyer John Eastman about overturning the 2020 election. Thomas told the Daily Caller she would “look forward” to speaking with the panel.

