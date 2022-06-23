© 2022 WFAE
Politics

New Medicaid expansion pitch surfaces in NC House

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published June 23, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT

Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly apparently aren't through talking this legislative session about a path toward expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults.

A House committee scheduled debate Thursday on a new measure that would direct the state health department to develop a "Medicaid Modernization Plan" that would include covering individuals targeted by the 2010 Affordable Care Act. The plan would be turned in by mid-December and couldn't be implemented without formal legislative votes approving it.

The GOP-controlled Senate already passed a health care-access measure in early June that contained expansion and other reforms. House Speaker Tim Moore has said there's no appetite in his chamber to pass that omnibus measure.

Senate leader Phil Berger has wanted expansion to be part of ongoing state budget negotiations. Berger said late Wednesday it's time for action on the idea — not another study like House Republicans are pitching.

Tags

Politics Medicaid expansion
Associated Press
