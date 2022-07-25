NC municipal elections set for Tuesday

Municipal elections are set for Tuesday in Charlotte, Mooresville, Hickory and Statesville. The elections are in July this year because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed census data that municipalities rely on to draw districts.

As with most local elections in a non-presidential year, turnout is expected to be low.

Catawba College political science professor Michael Bitzer said on WCNC-TV's Flashpoint program Monday that he’d be surprised if this year is any different.

“Like national urban areas, Charlotte has moved steadily more and more Democratic, and when you don’t have a competitive two-party system, that often times impact the turnout level and you get only the most core partisans of that one-party city,” he said. “The likelihood is by Tuesday’s election, I would be shocked if we have over 10% of the 600,000 voters casting a ballot for this municipal election.”

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Voter information, including sample ballots and voting locations, can be found online at the county and state Board of Elections websites.