© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

NC municipal elections set for Tuesday

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
vote-here.jpg
Jodie Valade
/
WFAE

Municipal elections are set for Tuesday in Charlotte, Mooresville, Hickory and Statesville. The elections are in July this year because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed census data that municipalities rely on to draw districts.

As with most local elections in a non-presidential year, turnout is expected to be low.

Catawba College political science professor Michael Bitzer said on WCNC-TV's Flashpoint program Monday that he’d be surprised if this year is any different.

“Like national urban areas, Charlotte has moved steadily more and more Democratic, and when you don’t have a competitive two-party system, that often times impact the turnout level and you get only the most core partisans of that one-party city,” he said. “The likelihood is by Tuesday’s election, I would be shocked if we have over 10% of the 600,000 voters casting a ballot for this municipal election.”

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Voter information, including sample ballots and voting locations, can be found online at the county and state Board of Elections websites.

Tags

Politics Election
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain