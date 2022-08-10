Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles talks affordable housing, transportation

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says affordable housing is one of her primary goals as she starts a new term, following last month’s election. She joined Charlotte Talks on Wednesday to discuss her goals for the remainder of the year.

“Later on this fall, we are going to have an affordable housing summit and we’re going to talk about how housing intersects with jobs and transportation," she told WFAE. "All of these are quality of life issues, safety, the idea that you can afford to live, that you can have a job. So quality of life and building community this fall is going to be something that we’ll have a deeper dive into when we talk about what our goals are.”

The Charlotte City Council is planning to ask voters for another $50 million dollars in bonds this November for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust fund.

Lyles also says transportation is at the top of her mind. The Charlotte Transit System has had recent troubles, she says city leaders are looking at ways to improve the situation.

"This is why we’ve started a 90-day study on CATS operations and to actually look at what’s around procurement, what is it about employee morale, what is it about our service delivery and how we create reliable transportation."

You can listen to the entire interview with Lyles here.