Mayor Vi Lyles on her third term as Charlotte mayor, affordable housing, CATS and more

The unusual July election for city officials resulted in a win for Mayor Vi Lyles and a start for her third term as Charlotte’s mayor.

The Democratic mayor joins the nine Democrats who were elected to the City Council.

Lyles said on election night that affordable housing in Charlotte continues to be her top priority, as well as tackling gun violence, transportation and growth.

Mike Collins spends the hour with Mayor Lyles to talk about her priorities, the recent groundbreaking at Eastland Mall, the latest on the CATS bus staffing shortage and more.

GUEST:

Vi Lyles, Mayor of Charlotte

