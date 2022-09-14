© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month

By Associated Press
Published September 14, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
BvB.jpg
cheribeasley.com and facebook.com/RepTedBudd
The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1.

North Carolina's two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month.

Spokespeople for the campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate, which will occur in Raleigh.

Budd's participation comes after the congressman declined to join other competitors for the Republican nomination in four televised debates leading to the May primary. There were no Senate Democratic primary debates aired on live TV earlier this year, as Beasley's top rivals dropped out of the race months before the election.

The Spectrum agreement followed a back-and-forth by the two campaigns, particularly after Budd last week declined a debate offer by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

Other candidates on the ballot for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Richard Burr are Libertarian Shannon Bray and Matthew Hoh of the Green Party.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Politics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press