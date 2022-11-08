© 2022 WFAE
2022 Election
The 2022 midterm elections are the first of the Biden era. They're also the first since the 2020 census, which means there are new congressional districts. There are U.S. Senate races in the Carolinas as well, along with many state and local races.

Republican Ted Budd wins U.S. Senate race

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd
Beasley and Budd campaigns
/
Facebook
Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Rep. Ted Budd. 

Republican Congressman Ted Budd won North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating Democrat Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

Budd was leading Beasley 50.75 to 47.04%, with nearly all precincts reporting.

He will replace outgoing Senator Richard Burr, who did not run for re-election.

Throughout the race, polls showed Budd with a small lead or tied with Beasley. But in the last three weeks of the campaign, polls began to show Budd pulling away. That was consistent with national polls that showed other GOP candidates do better as the campaign came to a close.

Democrats have not won a U.S. Senate race in North Carolina since Kay Hagan’s victory in 2008, the same year Barack Obama narrowly carried the state. They have lost the last four Senate races.

One theme in race was the Beasley campaign’s struggle to get national Democratic groups to invest in her candidacy.

Former president Barack Obama, for instance, made several campaign appearances for other Democratic candidates in key races. While he produced a digital ad for Beasley, he did not come to North Carolina and make an in-person appearance.

And while Beasley raised more money than Budd, national Republicans spent far more than Democratic groups, such as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Republicans painted Beasley as soft on crime, mining through her judicial record to find instances in which they said she wrongly sided with criminal defendants.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade this summer gave Beasley’s campaign a boost, though it wasn’t enough. Abortion became a less dominant news story in the fall, as voters said they were mostly concerned about the price of gas and groceries.

Beasley prevailed in the Democratic primary against Mecklenburg state Sen. Jeff Jackson, who pivoted to win a seat in the U.S. House. National and state Democrats rallied around Beasley’s campaign, hoping that her lengthy resume – and that she is a Black woman – would help them win the state.

In Georgia, Stacey Abrams was widely credited with mobilizing Black voters to flip the state from red to blue in 2020, a success Democrats hoped to replicate in North Carolina.

But Beasley struggled to engage Black voters in North Carolina. Their share of the early vote was down from 2018 and 2020.

Budd won the Republican primary in May due to his endorsement from former President Trump. But during the general election, Budd only appeared with the former president once, at a rally in Wilmington in late September.

Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
