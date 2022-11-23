Tega Cay City Council member says Paul Pelosi is a 'deviant' who 'got what he asked for'

Scott Shirley / Facebook Tega Cay City Council member said Paul Pelosi is a "deviant" who "got what he asked for."

A Tega Cay City Council member posted on social media that Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — is a “disgusting old man” and that the October attack against Paul Pelosi was brought on by the victim’s own actions.

Scott Shirley made his comment in a back-and-forth on Facebook after Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer in his San Francisco home in late October. He also wrote that Pelosi is a “sexual deviet [sic], a serial DUI offender, and a menace to society. He got what he asked for.”

He then added: “That is the difference between me and many. I like accountability for people’s actions. That is Godly.”

Facebook / Tega Cay City Council member Scott Shirley said Paul Pelosi was a "sexual deviant" after he was attacked in late October.

The post came to light at the most recent Tega Cay City Council meeting during the public comment period. Resident S.E. La Bonte read the post out loud and then criticized Shirley.

“Now obviously any discerning person will see these comments as conspiracy theories but that’s not really the point I’m trying to make here,” she said. “From these comments, council member Shirley believes that gay people deserve to be beaten with a hammer, are deviants, and that they should get what they asked for.”

Council members did not respond to LaBonte.

In the days after the San Francisco attack on Paul Pelosi, conspiracy theories spread, mainly online and in right-wing media, that Pelosi and the suspect knew each other and that the break-in and attack were not serious.

In an email to WFAE, Shirley said “the matter is settled with the offended party and there is no need to further discuss it.”

It’s not clear who the offended party is or how the matter was settled.

Tega Cay is a city of about 13,000 people outside Charlotte, on Lake Wylie in South Carolina.